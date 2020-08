BRENTWOOD - Cecile T. Sirios, 85, of Exeter, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home surrounded by her family.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association