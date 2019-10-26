|
DOVER - Cecilia H. Torr, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Dover, N.H., after a full and eventful life. Ce was born in Amesbury, Mass., to parents Alice and John Hogan.
She graduated from Mt. Auburn School of Nursing in Cambridge, Mass., and attended Boston University. She was an operating room supervisor at the Mass General Hospital before marrying her husband John G. Torr of Rochester, N.H., in 1956.
Ce's husband John predeceased her in 1969, as well as her sister Barbara Martin of Newport Beach, Calif., in 2011 and brother John E. Hogan of North Conway, N.H., in 2013.
She is survived by daughter K. Kelley Torr of Dover, N.H.; son Robert J. Torr and his wife Patricia; grandchildren Kathleen M. and John P. Torr of Swarthmore, Pa.; and nephews William Martin of Newport Beach, Calif., John Martin of Santa Cruz, Calif., and niece Nancy Martin of Kauai, Hawaii.
Ce enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and sailing. She was an avid reader with a strong sense of humor, and music was always an important part of her life. For many years, she was the organist at St. Mary's Church and the Congregational Church, both in Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held at a later date and her family hopes her friends will celebrate her life in their thoughts and prayers.
