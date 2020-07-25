We have struggled with this because we know words are inadequate, Charlene had to be experienced.



Foremost, she lived her faith, every minute of every day. Her glorious voice raised in praise, her tattoo, and her license plate attested to this, but her actions spoke much louder. It allowed her to face her challenges, including the last, with resolve and determination, knowing even better things were ahead.



Charlene had the wonder of a young child, exploring and delighting in new experiences. Her family of friends was ever expanding, and she was loyal to us all. Always eager to help in whatever way she could, she was unstoppable. She could be blunt, and a bulldozer, but always with the best of intentions, and she gave all of us what we needed. Her kindness and thoughtfulness was unique; you never knew when she might show up with a meal or a trinket because she was thinking of you.



Her love of nature and animals was reflected in her glorious photography. She so loved being around dogs, and they returned that love. What a blessing she was for those of us that needed help with training, grooming, pet sitting, and playing with puppies was her real joy. Charlene spent countless hours tending gardens, feeding birds, hanging out in barns with goats, cows, all manners of animals. And she loved Sadie, Tess and Delta with all her heart.



As saddened as we are at our loss, we are constantly aware of how blessed we were to have had Charlene in our lives. We ended every interaction with a hug, every phone call with "love you"s. She lives on in our hearts, rest well, dear friend.





Maxine and Judy

Friend