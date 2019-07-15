Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Charlene M. Whicker

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email KENNEBUNK - Charlene M. Whicker, 82, of South Berwick, Maine, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at The Kennebunk Center For Health and Rehabilitation following a long period of failing health. Born April 22, 1937 in Portsmouth N.H.; she was the daughter of Ellsworth L. and Helen (Rogers) Chick of Kittery, Maine.



She is survived by her husband of over 60 years Vernon of South Berwick; sons Vernon Jr. and his wife Maria of South Berwick and Brian and his wife Heidi of Hampton Falls, N.H.; as well as five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Dolly Goodwin, Janis Bowden and her husband Albert, Joyce Foley and her husband Dick, Tamira Desbouvrie and her husband Fritz of Kittery, Gloria Merrill and her husband Fred of Eliot, Maine, Nardina Mace of Portsmouth, N.H., Valdena Navritil and her husband Ken of Greenwood, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews of whom she was most fond.



She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Ellsworth Chick Jr., and her sister Sis Francois of Portsmouth.



She graduated from R.W. Traip Academy in Kittery in 1954 and soon after met her life-long love Vernon Whicker. They were married in 1958. She was fond of knitting and her pets but devoted her life to her husband and children. Her humor and smile were outshone only by her kindness and her love of her parents and her siblings.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the J.S. Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine, on July 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. Burial services will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot, Maine immediately following.



Donations may be made in Charlene's name to The at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or . To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfunerahome.com. Care for the Whicker family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 15 to July 18, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries