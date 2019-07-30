|
DURHAM, N.H. Charleen (Frances) Randlett passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital.
Charleen was born in Hillsboro Texas on Jan. 31, 1927 and was the eldest child of Della May and Charles Buford Booker.
On Feb. 26, 1944, Charleen married the love of her life, Walter Randlett, and moved to Concord, N.H. shortly after their marriage. There they raised three children, Arthur, Karen, and Mark, and made thousands of memories. Upon retirement, Charleen and Walter moved to Deering Lake where they enjoyed water skiing, paddle boating, and snowmobiling with their family and dearest friends. Charleen then moved to Stratham, N.H. with Walter where they rejoiced in keeping a lovely home and garden and spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It was in their Stratham house where Charleen and Walter celebrated the golden years of their 66 year-long marriage.
After the death of her husband, Charleen embarked on a new chapter of her life and moved into Brookdale Spruce Wood Assisted Living. There she bravely and kindly made new friends and took on new adventures, all with great joy. Her family is eternally grateful to the care and support Brookdale provided.
Charleen was kind, patient, dependable, and honest with a delightfully dry sense of humor. She was an avid reader, a connoisseur of hot sauces and jellybeans and was a big fan of Petey's Restaurant and a good pancake breakfast. She will be missed dearly and always in our hearts.
Charleen is survived by her three children, Arthur Randlett, Karen Logsdon, and Mark Randlett and his wife Debbie. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Kelly Randlett and her partner Stacy Pelletier, Tracy George and her husband Tim, Megan Randlett and her husband Matt, Josh Randlett and his wife Megan, Kate Weymouth and her husband Tyler, Sam Randlett, Olivia Randlett, and Maikayla Guild. She was also a loving great-grandmother to Nic, Gianna, William, Timothy, Sadie, Hannah, and Emmett.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Friday from 10 a.m. till the hour of the service. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. Burial will follow in Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord. If desired donations may be made to the NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019