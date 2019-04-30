Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Charles A. Andre Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers KITTERY, Maine - Charles A. Andre Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Chuck was born in Bath, Maine on April 10, 1930. Son of Charles and Marie Andre, Chuck lived a full and active life.



Chuck attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1947. He was a member of the 1947 Western Maine Championship basketball team, and is a member of the Husky Hall of Fame at the University of Southern Maine. He graduated Gorham State Teachers College in 1951, where he was Captain of the basketball team and a member of Kappa Delta Phi fraternity. Chuck served two years as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force. He was awarded the NJ Jaycees Distinguished Service Award in 1966. After discharge from the Air Force, he went on to complete his education, earning a Masters Degree in Education in 1954. Chuck was instrumental in developing the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Ridgewood, N.J.



On May 30, 1952, Chuck married his childhood sweetheart, Sally Grant. They were very happily married for 67 years.



He is survived by his loving wife Sally and their four children; Charles Andre, Kerry Andre, James Andre and David Andre. In addition, he leaves behind nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Chuck was a kind, peaceful, humble family man, with an infectious smile. He loved spending time with his family and with his many friends in the area. He enjoyed woodworking and made many treasures for his family. Chuck will always be remembered for his kind heart, his quick wit, and the gift of his love for his family and friends.



SERVICES: There are no formal services. Family and friends will hold a Celebration of Life in Chuck's honor during the late spring. Donations may be made to NAMI (National



Alliance of the Mentally Ill) or Connections Peer Support Center, 544 Islington St., Portsmouth, N.H. Care of the Andre family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.