KITTERY, Maine - It was a long and happy life that ended for Charles A. Saurman on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Charles D. and Annie T. (O'Rourke) Saurman.
Charlie served in the Navy during the war on the seaplane tender U.S.S. Coos Bay which refueled and repaired seaplanes in the South Pacific and also rescued the crews of two sinking ships.
After the war, Charlie worked 37 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He met his wife Ava at a dance at York Beach and they danced together 65 of the 71 years they were married (until the knees got too sore!). Charlie was retired for 42 years and enjoyed camping and dancing throughout 43 states before he and Ava became snowbirds in Texas and then Florida until just last year. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 56 for 47 years.
Besides Ava, he is survived by his children Cheryl and Tom and daughter-in-law Janis. He was predeceased by his son George (Skip), daughter-in-law Mary Lou and his brothers Bill, Ed, and Joe. Charlie had lots of love in his life with six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His grandkids remember wonderful times at Camp Rennacah. Gramp is fondly remembered for his "special recipe" pancakes the size of a dime or a dinnerplate – many with their initials and faces. He is remembered by most that knew him for his wonderful sense of humor, wide smile and quick wit.
Charlie was a kind, caring, generous man and will be greatly missed. His family thanks the staff at York Hospital and Durgin Pines for the exceptional care he received these past few months. And thanks to his many friends at Meetinghouse Village where he and Ava lived so happily and independently for 18 years.
SERVICES: Services for Charlie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to: Fair Tide, 15 State Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. Care for the Saurman family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son funeral Home.