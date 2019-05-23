|
|
SEABROOK - Charles Abram Brown, son of Effie and Charles A. Brown, Sr., died peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Born in Exeter, NH on September 22, 1943, he was raised in Seabrook and graduated from Winnacunnet High School. Charlie joined the U.S. Army in 1968, where he served until 1983 as a Sergeant First Class and was honorably discharged.
Charlie took great pride in serving his country and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Serving with distinction, he earned several medals including, the Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaves, Good Conduct Medal with four bronze loops), the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Service Star, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Expert Rifleman.
After his discharge from the service he returned to Seabrook, where he became a lifelong resident.
Charlie was active in American Legion Post 70, where he served as Service Officer and received his 50-year certificate.
Among Charlie's favorite things to do were fly fishing in northern New Hampshire, playing 45's with his friends at Seabrook's Legion Hall or Fire Barn, and being an active member of the American Legion Riders, riding his Harley with a tremendous smile on his face.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Effie and Charles, Sr. and his daughter Faye Perkins. He is survived by his loving wife Louella Brown; his son Jeremy Thurlow; grandson Rusty Eaton II; great grandson Rusty Eaton III; brother Jesse and wife Robin; sister Charlene; step children Lori Ebb, Charlie Bagley Jr., Wanda and Dennis Merrill; nieces and nephews Jesse Brown Jr., Kevin Brown, Ernie Merrill, Michele Cooper, Ann Melvin, Justin Bishop and Sara Martin. Also surviving are numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Charlie, who was a friend to many, will be sadly missed by that large circle of friends and family.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on June 1, at the Hillside Cemetery on Lafayette Road, Seabrook beginning at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service family and friends will gather at the American Legion Hall on Walton, Road, Seabrook for refreshments and a celebration of Charlie's life.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 23 to May 26, 2019