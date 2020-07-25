NORTH HAMPTON – Charles Christian Baron, 97, of North Hampton, died peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 24, 1923, son of the late Gerald Baron and Elizabeth (Born) Irwin.
Charlie Baron was raised in Lakewood, Ohio and spent summers at Straw's Point, N.H. and Baker's Island, Maine. He graduated from the Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. where he was captain of both the football and baseball teams. Charlie attended Trinity University in Connecticut as well as the Merchant Marine Academy. Charlie served in both the South Pacific and North Atlantic theaters with the Merchant Marines in WWII. He also served in the Korean War.
After being honorably discharged by the Merchant Marines, Charlie lived in New York City and worked in sales for IBM, selling some of the first electric typewriters on Wall Street. He was also a vice president at Sensormatic Corporation, retiring in the mid-80s after having a very successful and lively career.
Charlie married his beloved wife Elizabeth Dorsey Boyce in 1972 and moved to Hampton, with her two children, Susan and Wendy. He built two homes during his life: "Fort Baron" on Baker's Island in 1974 and his home in North Hampton in 1977. In 1978 he started ChazJazz Records with Dorsey, producing many straight-ahead jazz record albums, holding jazz concerts, and receiving numerous awards.
Charlie's stories of the war, his time in sales, and his many musician friends were legend. He also briefly played for the Cleveland Browns football team on the taxi squad and had an incredible knowledge of the game. Charlie made cherished friends over his long life, all of whom as unique as he was.
He leaves his stepdaughter Susan Hamer and her husband Kai Hallikainen with whom he resided; stepdaughter Wendy Schreiber and her husband Bernd and their children Claudia and Markus; nephew Dean Johnson and his wife Stacey of Littleton, Colo. and great-nephew Drew; and his niece Elizabeth Clayton of Del Ray Beach, Fla. and great-niece Sarah. He was predeceased by his wife Dorsey in 2017 and younger sister Mary Elise Orton in 2013.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 woundedwarriorproject.org
