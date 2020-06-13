HAMPTON FALLS - Charles Carr III, 69, formerly of Hampton Falls, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Charles grew up in Weston Mass, one of three brothers, of the late Virginia and Charles Carr II.



Charles was a proud Princeton graduate of the class of 1972.



Charles was an avid sports fan and adored his life on the seacoast.



Charles leaves behind a daughter Elizabeth Carr-Rudd, two grandchildren, Sean M. Rudd II and Gabriella Jones. He is survived by his brother John T. Carr and brother in-law Harold Watson.



He is predeceased by his brother Bruce.



Charles will lovingly be remembered by all the lives he touched.



SERVICES: Services for Charles are being held in Wolverhampton UK and will be followed by a memorial service at the seacoast at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store