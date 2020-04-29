Home

Charles E. Grant

Charles E. Grant Obituary
WELLS, Maine - Charles E. Grant, 82, of Wells, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 after an extended period of declining health. He was born in Needham, Mass., the son of Edward K. and Aldea M. Grant.

He is survived by his son Scott and his wife, Missy; his brother Stephen and his wife, Jane; grandsons Daniel and Joshua; nephews Charles, Joshua, and David and their families.

SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal services.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
