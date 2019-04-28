|
HAMPTON, N.H. – Charles E. Hutchins, 87, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
He was born in Salem, Mass. on Sept. 10, 1931 the son of the late William S. and Elizabeth (Terrell) Hutchins.
Raised in Salem, Mass. he graduated from Salem High School and later the former Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Hathorne, Mass. Following school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served four years as a communication technician on Guam during the Korean War.
Returning home from the service, Charles first worked at Christie Poultry Farm in Kingston, where he met his future wife of 64 years, Joan (Robbins) Hutchins. In 1962 he started his 26 year career with AT&T, retiring in 1988 and moving to Indigo Lakes, Fla., where he worked as a banquet chef for a few years before moving to Hampton, where he made his home for the past 22 years.
Charles was a past member of the Masonic Tucker Lodge #99 and current member of Saint James Lodge #102 as well as a former volunteer firefight for Fremont. He was an avid golfer, who loved sailing and automobiles.
In addition to his beloved wife Joan of Hampton, surviving family members include his children, Glen E. Hutchins and his wife Jackie of Alton Bay and Diane Hannigan and her husband John Hannigan III of Hampton Beach.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Natalie Krebs.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hampton Beach Community Church, c/o Elaine Fugere, 4 Kentville Terrace, Hampton, NH 03842 or the Hampton United Methodist Church, 525 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019