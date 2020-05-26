|
YORK, Maine - Charles E. Jefferson, longtime resident of York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Charlie was born in Arlington, Mass., Jan. 21, 1928, the third son of four children, to William and Marion (Bonnar) Jefferson. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Barbara (Isherwood) Jefferson, who passed away in November of 2018.
Charlie grew up and attended schools in Arlington, Mass. After high school, he joined the Marines and served proudly for two years. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1951. Charlie then joined the Air Force in 1951 and together they spent a long, cold winter stationed at Loring AFB in Limestone, Maine. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force after two years, and then began his long career with the town of Lexington, Mass., in February of 1953. After retiring in May of 1986, Charlie and Barbara moved to York, Maine, where Barbara's parents had their family home.
Charlie was a member of the Scottish Rite in Portsmouth, N.H., and also the Scottish Rite in Portland, Maine. He was a member of the Masons, joining the Simon W. Royson Lodge in May 1983. Charlie was affiliated with St. Aspinquid Lodge #198 in October 1999. He was an Aleppo Shriner in Wilmington, Mass.
Charlie and Barbara both were active volunteers for many years. Charlie spent his lifetime helping those in need. Of great importance to him, were the children he often volunteered to transport to the in Springfield, Mass.
Charlie was a former member of the Portsmouth Yacht Club in New Castle, N.H. He and Barbara spent many summers on their boat, the Cyn-Bar, cruising the coast of Maine.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Jefferson of Kittery, Maine, his son, Steven Jefferson of New Castle, N.H., and his grandson, Matthew Jefferson. He was devoted to Matthew and spent many days teaching him all about the care and upkeep of homes and boats.
We thank his loving caregiver, Sharon Lachappelle-Meeheans, who he thought of as part of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charles' memory to Another Chance Animal Rescue in North Berwick, Maine, or to the , 99 Fordham Rd., Wilmington, MA 01887.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 26 to May 29, 2020