Charles Small
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
corner of Front and Lincoln Streets
Exeter, NH
Charles E. Small Sr.

Charles E. Small Sr. Obituary
EXETER – Charles E. Small, Sr., 73, of Exeter died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at his home.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rockingham VNA/Hospice, 137 Epping Road, Exeter, NH 03833. Spring burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery. Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
