|
|
YORK, Maine - On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Charles "Chuck" Edward Cove, loving husband, father of four children, grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather to three, of York, Maine and The Villages, Fla., passed away at age 77 in York, Maine.
Chuck was born on November 1, 1942 on Westover Airforce Base in Chicopee, Mass., to Charles and Mary Cove. He served his country in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps. While in the Marine Corps Chuck honorably served two combat tours in Vietnam, receiving two Purple Hearts. On November 30, 1968, he married the love of his life, Joan (Rowley, Woodhead) Cove. Together they raised four children in Ludlow, Mass., summered at their home in York Beach, Maine, laughed each day, and spent 51 years together as best friends and partners in life.
After serving in the military he had a successful career in the HVAC/R mechanical engineering industry. He retired from Carrier Corporation UTC as Vice President of International Sales in 2002. Not one to remain idle, Chuck returned to work in 2003 as Vice President of International Sales for Dectron Internationale until he retired once again in 2010. Chuck and Joan enjoyed traveling together on his many business trips and experiencing the world together. He was known for his quick wit, brilliant engineering mind, his infectious smile, ability to make everyone laugh out loud, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He was an active member of the Seacoast Detachment #394 of the Marine Corps League, Knights of Columbus Star of the Sea Council #11940, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5744 South Berwick, , Parish of the Ascension of the Lord in York, Maine and St. Vincent dePaul Parish in The Villages, Fla. While in Florida Chuck enjoyed an active life with Joan and friends, and the two found time to put their playful sense of humor to actual work by becoming professional clowns (Chicopee Chuckee & Greta) and enjoyed giving of their time to local children for story time and at Special Olympics events.
Chuck also had a passion for life and serving others. In 2005 he co-founded the Pease Greeters. The Greeters welcome troops passing through Portsmouth International Airport on their way to, or from, Afghanistan or Iraq, or any areas of conflict in any part of the world. Chuck served as the co-chairman for the first five years and then served as chairman until 2017 when he stepped down for health reasons. Chuck believed in dedicating his life to serving those who serve, or have served our country. His dedication, and service, along with fellow founders, was honored and recognized by President George W. Bush in 2008 at the White House and Pentagon. In 2010 Chuck received the Military Officers Association of America Distinguished Service Award in Washington, DC for his work with the troops. Over the many years of greeting flights Chuck met Presidents, Senators, and many dignitaries, but never lost sight that the most important people he greeted were our troops.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Mary, and his brother, Thomas Cove. He is survived by his wife Joan (Rowley, Woodhead) Cove; his four children, Lisa Woodhead, Jay (Barbara) Woodhead, Sally (Robert) Naumann, and Jennifer Cove; his brother Gerald (Barbara) Cove; his grandchildren Kristen (Jerry) Nance, Anthony (Vanessa) Humphreys, Nicholas (Carly) Humphreys, Tristan (Miranda) Woodhead, Christine (Joshua) Tuttle, Amanda Naumann, Margaret Mary (Maggie Mae) Cove; and three great-grandchildren Wren Parker, Sage Parker, and Abigail Humphreys; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 16, from 4-8 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 17, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pease Greeters, P.O. Box 22311 Portsmouth, NH 03802-2311. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020