DOVER - Charles F. Gravely, age 76, of Dover, N.H., passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a short illness at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Charles was born July 13, 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri: son of Carroll F. and Dorothy (Leonard) Gravely.
Charles received his Masters at North Texas State University. He was still practicing as a CPA, loved to play golf, garden and was a huge sports enthusiast. Charles served his country as a Sgt. in the US Air Force in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Michele LaBonte, his son Brian and wife Amy and two grandchildren Sophie and Luke of Minnesota and his son Scott and wife Valerie of Idaho.
He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Carroll Gravely and brother John Gravely.
Charles will be missed by all.
SERVICES: An interment service with Military Honors will be held in the spring of 2021 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H., at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Memory of Charles Gravely to the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Assoc. Inc., 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
To sign our online guestbook please go to at www.purdyfuneralservice.com
.