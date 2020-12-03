1/2
Charles F. Gravely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Charles F. Gravely, age 76, of Dover, N.H., passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a short illness at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Charles was born July 13, 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri: son of Carroll F. and Dorothy (Leonard) Gravely.

Charles received his Masters at North Texas State University. He was still practicing as a CPA, loved to play golf, garden and was a huge sports enthusiast. Charles served his country as a Sgt. in the US Air Force in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Michele LaBonte, his son Brian and wife Amy and two grandchildren Sophie and Luke of Minnesota and his son Scott and wife Valerie of Idaho.

He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Carroll Gravely and brother John Gravely.

Charles will be missed by all.

SERVICES: An interment service with Military Honors will be held in the spring of 2021 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H., at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Memory of Charles Gravely to the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Assoc. Inc., 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.

To sign our online guestbook please go to at www.purdyfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
To the Gravely Family:

On behalf of a grateful nation, and the Department of NH, VFW/Auxiliary District #7, we wish to acknowledge your loved one's service to our country, and send our deepest condolences on your loss.

District #7 Chaplain,
Cathy Burns
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved