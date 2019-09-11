|
NORTH HAMPTON - Charles F. McDonnell II, 73, of North Hampton, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was born in Brookline, Mass., on September 21, 1945 the son of the late Charles F. and Margaret (Fitzgerald) McDonnell.
Raised in Brookline and Wakefield, Mass., he graduated from Malden Catholic High School with the Class of 1963. He went on to attend Dean Jr. College and the University of New Hampshire.
Charles worked for over 24 years as the manager for the former Louise's Sport Shop in Exeter. He was an avid New England sports fan, who especially loved hockey. He was very active in APBA Baseball and a talent musician, playing with several local bands.
Surviving family members include his nephew, Robert McCombie; great nephew, Nicholas McCombie; great niece, Megan McCombie; several cousins and dear friends, Peter Mantegani, Lou Barnes, Jim McGrady and many others.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Margaret McCombie.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Charles's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019