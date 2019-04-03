|
ROCKLAND, Maine - Charles "Charlie" G. Allen, 69, died peacefully at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, October 8, 1949, the son of Robert B. and Ruth L. Allen. Charlie spent his early years in Medfield, Massachusetts, and attended Winnicunett High School in Hampton, New Hampshire graduating in 1967.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents and his older brother Bruce. He is survived by his wife Lynn of Rockland; son Graham, wife Anna and their son Hank of Los Angeles, Calif.; son Myles and his fiancé Cassie Rodrigues of Hallowell; his brother George and wife Kathy of Hampton Falls, N.H.; his brother Jon Allen and wife Sheri of Hampton Falls, N.H.; sister Beth Allen Roy of Milton, N.H.; brother Richard and wife Deb of Salisbury, Mass.; sister Barbara Allen of Canandaigua, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held August 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Rockport Opera house in Rockport.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Charlie's memory to Friends of Rockland Public Library, P.O. Box 764, Rockland, ME 04841.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019