HAMPTON – Charles J. Scrofano, 96, of Hampton, formerly of Lawrence, Mass. died unexpectedly, Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Lawrence, Mass., May 8, 1923, one of seven children to the late Salvatore and Annetta (Scuito) Scrofano.
Charles attended Lawrence schools and graduated from Lawrence Memorial High School with the Class of 1940 and then served with U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment during WW II from 1943 to 1946. After returning from the war he attended and graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston, Mass. in 1949.
Mr. Scrofano was employed as chief pharmacist with the former Danvers State Hospital, Danvers, Mass. for over 30 years before his retirement.
He made his home in Hampton since 1969 coming from Lawrence and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish.
He shared 53 loving years of marriage with his wife Emily R. (Palys) Scrofano who predeceased him in 2013.
Family members include his daughter Mona Scrofano and her husband Matthew Pappas of Arlington, Mass., his son Charles Scrofano, Jr. and his wife Linda of Mayer, Ariz., five grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Pappas, Daniel, Anthony, Yvonne Scrofano, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Maria, Carmelina, Concetta, Elvira, Blasco, Coriliano.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Charlie's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 30 to July 3, 2019