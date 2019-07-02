Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Poland Spring Resort 640 Maine St Poland , ME View Map Charles K. Rodis

1929 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email KITTERY, Maine - Charles K. Rodis, 90, died on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Massachusetts, surrounded by his family. Charlie was born June 14, 1929 in Somersworth, New Hampshire, the son of Sedaris and Blanche Rodis.



He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Gorham State Teachers College. He went on to graduate school at Columbia University in New York to obtain a Master's degree in Education. He finished his education by receiving a Doctorate degree.



Charles married June Cates of East Vassalboro, Maine, on July 17, 1960, and they were married for 53 years.



He went into a career in Education including positions in Portland, Maine, Kittery, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He finished his teaching career at Portsmouth High School in 1996 after 28 years there. Charlie was involved in many other school activities. He was a successful JV basketball coach at Traip Academy, as well as leading the Outing Club. Portsmouth High School provided him the opportunity to create and be the advisor to the Junior World Council, where he had his students run the Model Congress. Some of the members of the club were able to accompany him on a fall domestic trip, and spring trip out of the country. He also became the History Department Head during his tenure in Portsmouth. Because of his ongoing enthusiasm, many of his former students have kept in touch throughout the years.



Charlie was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with both of his grandsons, and spent much time helping to raise them in their younger years. He was very loyal to both sides of his extended family, and hosted family reunions for over 50 years at the family camp on Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester, Maine. He liked tending his garden and yard in Kittery, and always had a project going at his camp. After retirement, he continued traveling, going on several trips with his wife and children. He was kind and generous in helping in any way he could. He also loved to entertain friends and neighbors on many occasions.



Charlie was from a family of eight children. He was predeceased by wife June, sisters Bess Spanos, Angel Mannette, Polly Sirois, Flo Basdekis, and Etta Denbow, and brothers Tony and Lefty. Charlie is survived by children Diana (Rodis) Westman and husband Jon Westman of Kittery, son David Charles Rodis of Kittery, grandson Nathan Westman, wife Kaitlen, and great-grandson Levi of Kittery, and grandson Noah Westman of Kittery. He also leaves behind sister-in-law Stella, sister-in-law Elisabeth, sister-in-law Saundra, as well as many nieces and nephews.



His family would like to acknowledge the many kindnesses and support provided to Charlie from the members of the Second Christian Congregational Church, the staff at York Hospital ICU, Durgin Pines Rehab Center, and The Holy Family Hospital ICU. The compassion and love is greatly appreciated by his family.



Charlie will always be remembered for his love of family, love of teaching, love of travel, and most of all love of life!



SERVICES: We will be celebrating his life on August 4, from 12-4 p.m., at The Poland Spring Resort in Poland, Maine. Care of the Rodis Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.