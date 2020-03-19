|
|
BRENTWOOD - Charles M. Garland, 93, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born in Waterboro, Maine on July 11, 1926, the son of the late Charles H. and Marian L. (Whitten) Garland. A longtime resident of Brentwood, he grew up in Rochester, N.H.
Charles worked in construction most of his life, formerly for Seaward Construction in Kittery, Maine, as a crane operator for the Abington Group in Portsmouth, N.H., and at Rila Precast in Brentwood, N.H. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and cutting his own wood.
He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Fuller) Garland who died in 2009; and is survived by three sons, Ronald Garland of Fla., Kenneth Garland and his wife Penny of Exeter, N.H., and Donald Garland and his wife Paula of Brentwood, N.H.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m., in the Tonry Memorial Cemetery in Brentwood, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H., is assisting the family. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020