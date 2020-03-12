|
|
YORK, Maine - Charles M. Goller, 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in York, Maine. Chuck was born on December 11, 1921 to Hattie (Bushold) and Charles J. Goller in Lawrence, Mass.
After graduating from high school he went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) as a shipbuilder's apprentice. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 becoming a Corsair aviator and remained in the Naval Reserves until 1965.
He attended University of Massachusetts where he met his wife, Janice Luther Goller. After graduation Chuck began a 38 year career at PNSY. He and Jan built a home in York Harbor, raised a family of four children and became an active part of the York community. He was an avid skier, golfer and boater throughout his life.
Chuck was predeceased by his wife of 64 years in 2017. He is survived his sister Muriel Kuehn of Methuen, Mass.; by his four children, Chuck and his wife Debbie of Williston, Vt., Stephen and his wife Anita of Topsham, Maine, Tracy and her husband Michael Beland of South Berwick, Maine and Peter and his wife Roxie of Apopka, Fla.; grandchildren, Taylor Goller, Katherine (Goller) Leaman, Jason Beland and William Goller; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Browning Garden at Sentry Hill for their loving care of Dad over the past two years.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 25, in the First Parish Church, 180 York St., York, Maine. For a full obituary visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020