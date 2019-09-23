Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - On Friday, September 20, 2019, Charles M. Whittle passed away unexpectedly. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Charlie was born on December 24, 1947 in Springfield, Mass., to the late Ralph E. Whittle Jr. and Dorothy S. (Merriam) Whittle.

Charlie was a very proud Vietnam Veteran, who served in Long Binh and Camp Eagle near Phu Bi as a teletype operator. He served three tours in Vietnam and was honored this spring by the "Quilts of Valor".

Charlie was a lover of the ocean, and an avid fisherman. He was a friend to all. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, as a training coordinator, where he re-tired 10 years ago.

Charlie was so proud of his family and is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Cindy M. Whittle; a daughter, Megan Whittle and Tim Small of Cape Neddick; and a son, Daniel Whittle and Taylor Olio of South Berwick; a granddaughter Natalie York; two brothers: Ralph Whittle III and wife Holly, David Whittle and wife Marcy; several nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, September 25, from 4-7 p.m., in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: the York Select-board for use by the Committee for Veterans Af-fairs, York, Maine. Burial will be private. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019
