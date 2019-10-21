|
|
YORK, Maine - C.S.M. Ret. Charles P. Arboch, 68, of Lucas Farm Road, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born May 20, 1951 in Boston, Mass., a son of the late Charles J. and Stella M. (Chase) Arboch.
Chuck retired as a Command Sargent Major after a full career with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, 101 Combat Engineers. He also retired after 25 years with Verizon.
Chuck was an active and proud member of the American Legion Post 56 in York, Maine.
He leaves his wife of 47 years Kathleen A. (Puckett) Arboch; a son Bryan Arboch of South Berwick, Maine; a brother Steven Arboch of Salem, N.H.; a sister Barbara Doneski and her husband Peter of Ladson, S.C.; two cherished grandchildren, Zachary and Alex Arboch. A sister Marie Arboch predeceased him.
SERVICES: Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, October 24, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 56, 647 US Rte. One Suite #6, York, Maine 03909. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019