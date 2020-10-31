1/1
Charles P. Brindamour Jr.
NORTH HAMPTON – Charles P. Brindamour, Jr., 82, of North Hampton, died Thursday, Oct, 29, 2020 at his home after a brief illness with family by his side

Charlie shared 57 years of marriage with his wife and best friend, Mary Kay (Carter) Brindamour.

In addition to his wife he leaves three children, Mary Jane Brindamour and her husband Paul "PJ" Blanchette of South Yarmouth, Mass., Charles P. "Chip" Brindamour, III and his wife Edith LaFrance-Brindamour of Rye, Michael Brindamour and his wife Emily of North Hampton, four grandchildren, Joseph, Isaiah, Boston and Laurel, his sister Beverly Hollingworth and her husband William Gilligan of Hampton, several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited with attendees following CDC guidelines. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the New Hampshire, S.P.C.A., PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Charlie's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, for directions, or for a more complete notice.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
