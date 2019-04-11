|
|
KENSINGTON - Charles Paul Smith, 81, of Amesbury Road in Kensington, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Watson Fields Assisted Living in Dover, N.H. He was born in Winthrop, Mass., on May 7, 1937, son of Albert J. and Hildred (LeMoine) Smith.
A Kensington resident since the late 90's - living in the home his parents built - Charles grew up in Winthrop, Mass., and was a 1956 graduate of Winthrop High School. He served in the US Navy during the mid-1950s and in 1962 he graduated from the Mass Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, Mass. Charles was a world traveler when he worked as a pilot, flying the Alaskan Pipeline for Alaska International Air, TransMeridian Airlines and Mark Air. His last few years in the sky, he worked as a "ROPE", retired old pilot-engineer. Charles cherished research, writing, traveling and family; he enjoyed trips to Iceland and Nova Scotia in retirement.
Charlie was variously known as Best Man, C.P., Uncle Paul, Pops, Dimey and Barbarossa depending on the company he was in. In Kensington, C.P. was known by many as simply "The Walker" for his miles-long walks on the roads and byways of the town. Charles prided himself on his "dundrearies" and the red seventeen-inch-long beard he grew in his youth.
He was an active member the Mass Maritime Alumni Association, the Mayflower Society, Ralph Smith Society, the New England Historic Genealogical Society, Portsmouth Athenaeum and the Kensington Historical Society. Charles was especially proud of his self-published work, "Five generations of descent from Ralph Smith 1610 – 1685 of Hingham & Eastham Mass."
While enjoying the kind care of the staff and volunteers at Bellamy Fields, and later Watson Fields in Dover, N.H., Charlie enjoyed raising and releasing Monarch butterflies, playing dominos and plotting his great escape.
Charles was predeceased by his big brother, Albert J. Smith Jr. He is survived by two nephews, Albert V. Smith of Ann Arbor, Mich., his wife Margret and Robert P. Smith, his wife Tali of Seattle, Wash.; one niece, Martha Smith-Blackmore of Weymouth, Mass., her husband Charles; great-nieces Rachel and Briet and great nephews Joseph and Daniel; his first cousins, Robert LeMoine of Mass., Tom LeMoine of Fla., Peter LeMoine of Ga.; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Parkinson Smith of Pittsfield, Mass.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, located on 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date in the Village Cemetery, Kensington, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, 101 Academy Drive, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019