1/1
Charles R. Otis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORK, Maine - Charles R. Otis, 81, of Cottage Lane, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 26, 1939 in Everett, Mass. a son of the late Archibald J. and Ada (Hiscock) Otis.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. (Horgan) Otis; three daughters, Lorraine E. LoConte and husband Anthony of Bradford, Mass., Cynthia J. Hinman and fiancé E.J. Martino of Wallingford, Conn. and Jennifer M. Otis of Merrimack, N.H.; two sisters Pearl Hickey of Michigan and Carolyn Valentine and husband Robert of Dracut, Mass.; three grandchildren Thomas J. Hinman Jr., Alexandra N. LoConte and Jamie A. LoConte; several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers Stanley and Donald Otis and two sisters Ruby Otis and Marion Perkins predeceased him.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved