YORK, Maine - Charles R. Otis, 81, of Cottage Lane, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born Feb. 26, 1939 in Everett, Mass. a son of the late Archibald J. and Ada (Hiscock) Otis.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. (Horgan) Otis; three daughters, Lorraine E. LoConte and husband Anthony of Bradford, Mass., Cynthia J. Hinman and fiancé E.J. Martino of Wallingford, Conn. and Jennifer M. Otis of Merrimack, N.H.; two sisters Pearl Hickey of Michigan and Carolyn Valentine and husband Robert of Dracut, Mass.; three grandchildren Thomas J. Hinman Jr., Alexandra N. LoConte and Jamie A. LoConte; several nieces and nephews.
Two brothers Stanley and Donald Otis and two sisters Ruby Otis and Marion Perkins predeceased him.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
