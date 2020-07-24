YORK, Maine - Charles S. Balentine, 87 of 24 Barrell Lane, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in York Hospital with his family by his side after a period of failing health. He was born January 10, 1933 in York, Maine a son of the late Charles L. and Anna C. (Reardon) Balentine.
Charles graduated from York High School class of 1951 and was a member of the State Championship Cross Country team in 1948.
Charles worked for CMP for many years as a Lineman and was the caretaker of Trinity Episcopal Church for 41 years.
He joined the York Village Fire Dept in 1954 and was a lifetime member.
He was the foundation and the Patriarch of the family, he leaves his wife of 67 years, Barbara Ann (Blaisdell) Balentine; a daughter Natalie Apgar of Cape Neddick, Maine; two sons, Chris Balentine and his wife Dee Dee of York, Maine and Scot C. Balentine and his wife Kristel of Portland, Maine; a brother Gerald Balentine and his wife Rita of Portsmouth, N.H.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A private graveside service will be held for the family immediately following in the First Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Dr., York, ME 03909 or the York Ambulance, P.O. Box 238, York, ME 03909. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
.