1/1
Charles S. Balentine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORK, Maine - Charles S. Balentine, 87 of 24 Barrell Lane, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in York Hospital with his family by his side after a period of failing health. He was born January 10, 1933 in York, Maine a son of the late Charles L. and Anna C. (Reardon) Balentine.

Charles graduated from York High School class of 1951 and was a member of the State Championship Cross Country team in 1948.

Charles worked for CMP for many years as a Lineman and was the caretaker of Trinity Episcopal Church for 41 years.

He joined the York Village Fire Dept in 1954 and was a lifetime member.

He was the foundation and the Patriarch of the family, he leaves his wife of 67 years, Barbara Ann (Blaisdell) Balentine; a daughter Natalie Apgar of Cape Neddick, Maine; two sons, Chris Balentine and his wife Dee Dee of York, Maine and Scot C. Balentine and his wife Kristel of Portland, Maine; a brother Gerald Balentine and his wife Rita of Portsmouth, N.H.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A private graveside service will be held for the family immediately following in the First Parish Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Dr., York, ME 03909 or the York Ambulance, P.O. Box 238, York, ME 03909. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
First Parish Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved