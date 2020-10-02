NORTH HAMPTON - Charles Smith Pray, 89, of North Hampton, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Palm Bay Memory, Florida. Charles was born in Dover, N.H., on August 24, 1931, a son to the late Charles Sr. and Eunice (Chick) Pray.



Charles, or Charlie as he was known by friends and family, grew up in South Berwick, Maine. He attended the Berwick Academy during high school and then went on to attend the University of Maine, later transferring to the University of New Hampshire.



Charlie entered the United States Army in 1955 serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the 24th Replacement Company at the end of the Korean War. After active duty he entered the Maine Military District Reserves, retiring shortly before marrying his wife, Audrey Mercier of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, on June 20, 1964.



He was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 35 years, retiring in 1999.



Charlie had many talents and hobbies; he was a self-taught painter, and loved painting landscapes with watercolours. He had a great love for the outdoors, enjoying fishing, canoeing, wildlife watching and playing golf. As an amateur historian, Charlie researched his family genealogy and local history; he passed his knowledge on to his son Thomas and granddaughter.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Borkowski.



Charlie leaves his wife, Audrey (Mercier) Pray; sons, Jeff Pray of Brentwood, New Hampshire., and Thomas Pray of Eliot, Maine; and several loving grandchildren.



SERVICES: A family graveside service will be held in October at the Woodlawn Cemetery on Agamenticus Road, South Berwick, Maine.







