KITTERY, Maine - Charles W. Cribby Jr., the "Wharf Master," and "Skrol King," but most importantly a beloved father, husband and Papa passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born on January 29, 1933; to Martha and Charles Cribby Sr. Charles is predeceased by his sister Patricia and both parents.



A stunner in a sailor suit Charles fell in love fast and out of it even quicker, that was until he met the darling Margaret Speirs of Scotland whom he charmed with a tall tale of his Scottish lineage. No, she did not fall for his "McCribby," line but the tattoo did stick, and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 62 years together. Charles served in both the Navy and US Coast Guard before a long career as a truck driver for Praxair.



Known for his sharp wit and clean home, Charles was often found patrolling the dock in his turquoise truck, wearing a singular glove at the poker table, handing out "two-tens" to his grandchildren, giving parallel parking lessons and shoehorn tutorials, feeding not only the neighborhood dogs but also the birds (a real life Dr. Doolittle), watching football (Go Pats!) making breakfast for his wife, handing out jelly beans and drumsticks, and most recently serving Bloody Mary's down over the shore.



Charles with his infectious laugh was not only an adventurer but the original life of this Cribby party. A good, kind, family man; he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. To the wharf, the water, good booze and Charles W. Cribby Jr … SKROL! We'll see you on the other side.



Charles is survived by (in no particular order of favoritism) his wife Margaret Cribby, their three children Brian Cribby (Karen), Colleen Eisenhaur (Mark), and Steven Cribby (Diana) and his nine grandchildren Kortnee Cribby, Kellee Cribby, Ruby Cribby, Spencer Cribby, Chloe Eisenhaur, Liam Eisenhaur, Nolan Eisenhaur, Abigail Cribby and Emily Cribby.



SERVICES: A small graveside service was held by the family in remembrance of Charles' life.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Center in Charles' name.







