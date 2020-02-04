|
YORK, Maine - Charlotte Anna Blaisdell Proctor passed away peacefully Friday, January 31, 2020. Charlotte was born on October 7, 1932, in York, Maine to James Fernald Blaisdell and Marion Cooke Blaisdell.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Services will be held the following Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the York Street Baptist Church, 61 York St., York, ME 03909.
Care of the Proctor family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020