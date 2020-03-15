|
PORTSMOUTH – Charlotte (Watson) Philbrook, 85, wife of Robert Philbrook of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre.
Born on Aug. 23, 1934 in Manchester, N.H. to Charles and Signe Watson.
After high school, Charlotte was a telephone operator for New England Tel and Tel in the Portsmouth office. She then managed Alkon in Portsmouth for several years until becoming the bookkeeper at Philbrook's Restaurant Supplies. Charlotte then decided to be a homemaker to be home to raise her three boys. She also volunteered for 30 plus years at the North Church Nearly New Shop in Portsmouth.
Charlotte and Robert were able to enjoy winters in Florida and summers at Merrymeeting Lake for over 40 plus years.
As said by her three boys: "We knew our whole life that our mom was the best mother you could ever have".
Besides her husband, Robert of 65 ½ years, survivors include her sons, Gregg "Buz" Philbrook of Portsmouth, Guy C. Philbrook of N. Wakefield, and Glen R. Philbrook of Kittery, Maine; grandsons, Michael Philbrook of Rochester, Jonathan Philbrook of Portsmouth, Benjamin Philbrook of N. Berwick, Maine, Iain Philbrook of Berwick, Maine, and Dan Hamil of Lexington, Mass.; granddaughter, Elizabeth Philbrook of N. Wakefield; great grandchildren, Michael Philbrook of Rochester, Jenna Philbrook of Rochester, and Gavin Hamil of Lexington, Mass.; sister, Signe McQuate and brother, C. Robert Watson both of Manchester.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Aug. 15, 2020 at the Portsmouth Elks from 1 to 4 p.m. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020