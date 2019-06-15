|
|
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Dr. Cheryl M. (Thomas) Simpson, Ph.D., died unexpectedly Thursday, June 6, 2019. Cheryl was born October 9, 1967, in Boston, Mass., the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Jacquelyn M. (Doyle) Thomas. She was raised in Hampton, N.H.
She was a 1985 graduate of Winnacunnet High School. Cheryl loved research and in her pursuit of higher education, earned degrees from New Hampshire College, University of Nevada, Reno and University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
After re-locating to N.C., Cheryl was most recently employed in the biomedical engineering department at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Family was everything to Cheryl and she took great interest in every family member and loved them all deeply. Always the attentive aunt, she never missed a birthday or graduation celebration. She also enjoyed hiking with her beloved rescue dogs, Sierra and Nevada. She liked to cook, especially if it was for a house full of guests. She loved to spend time tending to her flower gardens. A generous soul, she delighted in traveling and often had a young family member accompany her and Clifford on various trips around the world. Lovingly nicknamed "Castle Nerd", she was a Renaissance history enthusiast. She made sure to come home to Hampton for a visit once a year. It didn't matter if the temperature was frigid, she would always visit Hampton Beach. She was a fierce New England Patriot's fan, and an avid reader. She also enjoyed progressive news trends.
Cheryl is survived by her spouse, Clifford Simpson of Chapel Hill, N.C. She also leaves behind her siblings; Daniel Thomas and his wife Cheryl of Bradenton, Fla., William Thomas and his wife Sandy of York, Pa., Kristin Miranda and her husband, John of Hampton, N.H., her grandmother-in-law, Rose (Nan) Badalamente, of Chapel Hill, N.C., brother-in-law, James Miller and his wife Nellie of Cottonwood, Calif., her Aunt, Barbara Herlihy-Chevalier of Hudson, N.H., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Steven A. Rizzo in 1993.
SERVICES: Visiting will be from 9-10 a.m. on June 21, 2019 with a prayer service starting at 10 a.m. in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Burial will immediately follow at High Street Cemetery, Hampton, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cheryl's name to either Not One More at notonemore.net or Bellas Rescue at bellasrescue.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019