Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Chris Arthur Moulton

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email KITTERY, Maine - Chris Arthur Moulton, 62, of Kittery, Maine, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 11, 2019 after an eight month journey with melanoma. He was born in York, Maine, on December 31, 1956 the son of the late Olive M. Moulton and Sherrill K. Moulton.



He was raised in Kittery, Maine, attended Kittery Public Schools and graduated from Sanford High School in 1975. He graduated from McIntosh College as a Paralegal, May 7, 1993. He graduated Cum Laude from New England College, May 12, 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree.



He worked as a lobsterman, at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 26 years, became a bail commissioner June 27, 1991 and worked as a guardian ad litem for the State of Maine, specifically protecting the youths he served.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building boats, spending time with his dog, learning about American History, and spending time with his beloved family.



He loved and protected his children, Jessica Moulton and Jennifer Chase, both of Pittsfield Massachusetts and his grandchildren, Kacey Moulton, Chloe Marquis, Damian Chase, and Brianna Chase. Family and friends were everything to him and he will be missed greatly by all of them. He believed in living life to the fullest with a positive attitude.



He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brother David Moulton, and sister Debra Moulton and her husband James Hebert.



SERVICES: A Masonic Ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, followed by a celebration of life from 4-6 p.m., at J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the or the cancer . Online condolences may be left at: www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Moulton Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 16 to July 19, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries