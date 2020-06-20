Christine (St. Laurent) Eldredge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRATHAM – Christine Arline (St. Laurent) Eldredge, 94, passed away in her home Sunday, June 14, 2020 with family by her side.

Christine was a graduate of Newmarket High School and McIntosh College in Dover. She was employed by the University of New Hampshire before marrying Frank L. Eldredge on Oct. 15, 1949 at St. Mary Church and making their home in Stratham. Christine also worked at Eventide Home in Exeter for many years.

Christine loved her home. She was the heart and soul of her family and all that knew her. Everyone called her "Gram" because she treated everyone like her family. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, gardening, sewing, reading and spending time with her family and her dog Fred. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Doreen Quinn, Dawn Lang and her husband Scott, Ronald Eldredge and his wife Cheryl, Frank Eldredge Jr. and his wife Deborah. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom brought her great joy.

She was predeceased in death by her husband Frank L. Eldredge on Feb. 17, 1987.

In lieu of flowers donations to Rockingham VNA & Hospice.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved