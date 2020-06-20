STRATHAM – Christine Arline (St. Laurent) Eldredge, 94, passed away in her home Sunday, June 14, 2020 with family by her side.
Christine was a graduate of Newmarket High School and McIntosh College in Dover. She was employed by the University of New Hampshire before marrying Frank L. Eldredge on Oct. 15, 1949 at St. Mary Church and making their home in Stratham. Christine also worked at Eventide Home in Exeter for many years.
Christine loved her home. She was the heart and soul of her family and all that knew her. Everyone called her "Gram" because she treated everyone like her family. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, gardening, sewing, reading and spending time with her family and her dog Fred. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Doreen Quinn, Dawn Lang and her husband Scott, Ronald Eldredge and his wife Cheryl, Frank Eldredge Jr. and his wife Deborah. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom brought her great joy.
She was predeceased in death by her husband Frank L. Eldredge on Feb. 17, 1987.
In lieu of flowers donations to Rockingham VNA & Hospice.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.