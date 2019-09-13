|
PORTSMOUTH - Christine I. Crocker, 98, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born on January 12, 1921 in Chapman, Maine, to William and Carrie (Robbins) Brannen.
Prior to her retirement, Christine was employed for over 20 years at Sylvania in Exeter.
As a supporter of the United States Military, Christine went to many Special Forces Conventions in Fayetteville, North Carolina and around the country. She also was a lifetime member of the 45th Infantry Division Association.
Christine's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved having her family around.
Survivors include her children, Glenda Salisbury of Dover, Lois Morris of Lititz, Pa., Eldred C. Crocker, Jr., of Portsmouth, and Joyce Combs and her husband, Charles, who was like a second son; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Walter Brannen, Wendell Brannen, Audrey Hibbard, and Betty Cross; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019. Interment will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019