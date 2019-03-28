GREENLAND - Christine M. Goodwin, 78, wife of James H. Goodwin, Sr., of Greenland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born on August 22, 1940 in Rochester, New Hampshire, to Charles and June (Amero) Clair.



Prior to her retirement, Christine was employed as an administrative assistant at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



She loved spending time with family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping at the local thrift shops.



Besides her husband of 61 years, James, survivors include her children, Julie Vasseur and her husband, Edmund of Stratham, Lisa Webster and her husband, Peter of Kittery, Maine, and James Goodwin, Jr., of Greenland; five grandchildren, Tiana Webster, Ehren Harvey, Jennifer Harvey, Christopher Alexander and Robert Goodwin; three great-grandchildren, Harmony Alexander, Kira Harvey and Liam Harvey; several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A time of refreshment and fellowship will immediately follow at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.