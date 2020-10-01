HAMPTON - Christine M. (Deziadus) Raynor on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, loving wife of 59 years to Jack Raynor, passed away at the age of 78. Christine was born on October 9, 1941 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. to Joseph and Alice (Gallagher) Deziadus.
On September 9, 1961 she married Jack Raynor, and they raised two daughters, Janine and Amanda. Christine and Jack resided in Hampton, N.H. and Brookline, Mass. Christine passed in her home in Brookline, surrounded by her devoted family.
Christine was known for her sense of humor, quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She is survived by her husband Jack and her two children, Janine and Amanda.
SERVICES: A private funeral service was held on Sunday, September 27, at Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline, MA 02445. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Resource Center (lewybodyresourcecenter.org
).