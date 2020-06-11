NEWFIELDS - Christine Marie Dalphin Wilson, loving wife of Donald Wilson, of Newfields, New Hampshire, left this Earth peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by loving family.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, her sons Richard and Stephen and his wife Gislaine, grandchildren Sydney, Maegan, and Max, all of Sherwood, Oregon, her sister Donna and husband Steve Silva, her mother, Rose Dalphin, all of Assonet, Massachusetts.
A complete obituary can be found at https://bit.ly/cdwobit
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.