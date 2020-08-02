KITTERY FORESIDE, Maine - Christopher Emery Foye, 71, of Government Street in Kittery died on Tuesday, July 28, 202 at his home after a short illness.
Chris was born in Portsmouth on June 11, 1949 the only child of the late Ralph and Marilyn (Lawry) Foye. He graduated from R.W Traip Academy before entering he U.S. Navy.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam, where upon crossing the equator he got the name of his future Lobster boat the "Shellback."
A lifelong commercial fisherman, Chris was a fixture in Kittery Foreside for well over 40 years. He lived just steps from his shop and his boat and frequented the local restaurants and shops. He had many friends including close lifelong friends like Nelson Linscott and Baxter and the folks at Table of Plenty and Second Christian Church. Chris was also an accomplished drummer, enjoying time with a local rock and roll cover band. He will be missed by those that knew him and appreciated his quiet presence and approachable nature.
He is survived by his friends, his family Donald and his wife Susan Foye of Kittery and their children, and special cousins Linda and Carol.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to a graveside service in Orchard Grove Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. with the Rev. Brad Hirst officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Table of Plenty or Fair Tide.
Care for the Foye family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.