Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
28 Cushing Blvd.
Rochester, NH
Christopher Michael Bishorek

PORTSMOUTH - Christopher Michael Bishorek passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on March 23, 1952, in Dundee Scotland, Chris moved to the US, and joined the Army in 1972. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Dallas, where he pursued his passion for photography.

After a brief time in Chicago, he moved to Portsmouth, and began a 26 year career at Erie Scientific/Thermo Fisher. He retired in 2012 to enjoy his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Indriani, his children Brandon and Nicole, and brother Ian, who resides in the U.K.

Chris is predeceased by his parents John and Helen, and one brother John, all in the U.K.

SERVICES: A private burial is being held at the VA cemetery in Boscawen N.H. Please join us for a celebration of Christopher's life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Locals Restaurant, 215 Lafayette Rd., North Hampton, N.H., from 2-6 p.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019
