

PORTSMOUTH - Christy Anne Labrie, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre. Born in Portsmouth on June 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Rose (Cushing) Labrie.

Christy was employed as a Registered Nurse and worked at the Joslyn Diabetes Center and Tufts Medical Center in Boston, at Wentworth Douglas Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Survivors include her brother Raymond Labrie and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother James Labrie.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Greenland Road, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Prescott Park Arts Festival, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.

