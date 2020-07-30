1/
Christy Anne Labrie
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH - Christy Anne Labrie, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre. Born in Portsmouth on June 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Rose (Cushing) Labrie.
Christy was employed as a Registered Nurse and worked at the Joslyn Diabetes Center and Tufts Medical Center in Boston, at Wentworth Douglas Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her brother Raymond Labrie and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother James Labrie.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Greenland Road, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Prescott Park Arts Festival, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved