EMBDEN, Maine - Cinda Lee Towne, 63, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born April 17, 1955 in York, Maine to Margaret E. (Murphy) Hayford and the late Edward F. Hayford.
Cinda was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved camping, kayaking, quilting, gardening and horseback riding. She was a former assistant Town Clerk in York, Maine and also worked as a legal secretary at local law firms.
She leaves her husband of 48 years, Kenneth E. Towne Jr.; her mother, Margaret E. Hayford of Kennebunk, Maine; a son, Jeremy E. Towne (Brandy) of Berwick, Maine, and a daughter, Heidi A. Towne of York; seven grandchildren, Omar, Tristan, Isaiah, Josiah, Riley, Logan and Cynthia; several nieces nephews and friends; and her loving dog Annie.
She was predeceased by a sister Erin Eileen Monk.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the First Parish Cemetery, 180 York Street, York, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org). Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019