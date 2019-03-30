|
SEABROOK - Cindy Lee Leary, 56, of Seabrook, N.H., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Somersworth, N.H. She was born on February 7, 1963 in Portsmouth, N.H.; the daughter of Richard and Diane Simonds of Kittery, Maine.
Cindy is survived by her daughter Sondra Leary, and two sons Ian Leary and Guy Douglas Hanks, all of South Berwick, Maine; as well as her brother Chuck Simonds of Kittery, and lifetime friends John Leary and Guy Hanks.
Family was first and foremost in Cindy's life and she will be greatly missed. She enjoyed growing up and living in the Kittery and Portsmouth area. She had a love for the ocean and all of nature, caring for her dogs, and listening to her music. Her favorite saying was, "What a long strange trip it's been." from a song by Grateful Dead.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held later this spring.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019