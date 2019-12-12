|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Claire D. Brulotte, 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in Manchester, N.H., on May 12, 1927 she was the daughter of Edward and Rebecca (Boucher) Brulotte.
She was a Portsmouth resident since 1939, graduated with the PHS Class of 1946 and worked for the City of Portsmouth until retirement in 1986.
Claire loved traveling in her younger years, visiting Foxwoods and spending time with family and friends. She was thankful for the loving care she received from Edgewood Centre, Rockingham Visiting Nurses and her Spinnaker Point neighbors.
She was predeceased by her brother Roland and wife Marion and brother Raymond and wife Ginny as well as her great-niece Renee and great-nephew Thomas. Survivors include her nieces and nephews; Linda (Jack) Pickering, Debbie (Brian) Fogarty, Steve (Martha) Brulotte, Wayne (Jennifer) Brulotte, Susan LaBerge and John Brulotte, eight great-nieces and great-nephews and eleven great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham VNA & Hospice or Rockingham Nutrition and Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by Farrell Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019