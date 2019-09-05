|
LARGO, Fla. - Claire M. Causer, 92, of Largo, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Palm Garden Rehabilitation Center in Largo, Fla. Claire was born on November 1, 1927 in Methuen, Massachusetts to the late Richard and Augusta (Vieweg) Bennett.
Raised in Lawrence, Mass., she attended schools in Lawrence public school system. She then worked hard in the mills of Lawrence and also as a nurse's aide and as a Red Cross volunteer.
Claire married her late husband, Arthur R. Causer on October 8, 1946. As her family grew, she became a fulltime homemaker raising her three boys. As a wife of a career Marine, she made numerous moves across the United States. Upon her husband's retirement after 22 years in the Marines, the family settled in Aurora, Colorado. Eighteen years later in 1977, she and her husband decided to move back to NE at Salisbury Beach to be near the ocean and family beach home they loved dearly. They split their time between Salisbury in the summer and Clearwater/Largo Florida in the winter. In 2007 Claire decided to move permanently to Florida.
Claire was a very warm, loving person with a witty sense of humor who loved to laugh and kid around. She was also strong when she needed to be, especially with three boys. She was totally dedicated to her husband, family and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, with many hours spent at Salisbury beach. Claire also loved gardening, cooking and taking daily walks on the beach. She and her late husband were avid bowlers earning many trophies along the way.
Mrs. Causer is survived by her three sons; Kerry D. Causer and his wife Karla J. (McIlvin) Causer of Hampton, N.H., William R. Causer and his late wife Melissa (Bryant) Causer of Largo, Fla., Arthur R. Causer, II also of Largo, Fla. She leaves four grandchildren; Kaytlin R. Causer of Aurora, Colo., Maksim C. Causer and Jordan K. Causer of Hampton, N.H. (children of Kerry and Karla) and Alexis Causer, daughter of William Causer. She was predeceased by her sister, Olive Solly and brothers Raymond and Richard Bennett.
SERVICES: Arrangements will take place at Twomey, LeBlanc & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Calling hours are on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. There is no longer any parking available behind the funeral home per order of the city of Newburyport. A private burial ceremony will take place the following day at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Claire M. Causer to the . For directions or to offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019