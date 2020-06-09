KITTERY POINT, Maine - Claire M. (Frederick) Spinney, 95, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth. Born on September 14, 1924, in Lexington, Mass., Claire was the daughter of Max and Suzie (Staples) Frederick.



Claire was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Dorothy Frederick, brother in-law Norman L. Allison, Jr., her husband George A. Spinney, daughter in-law Jean Spinney, a great-granddaughter Navia J. Spinney, brother in-law Emil Johnson and a nephew Scott Allison. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Philbrick (and husband Ken); son Ronald Spinney; sisters Anne Allison and Judy Johnson; grandchildren Lynne Goodwin, Steven Spinney, Laurie Gaudreau, Cindy Perillie, and Zachary Spinney; nine great-grandchildren (Jacob, Marissa, Natasha, Christian, Connor, Justin, Jacqueline, Clayton, and Charlize); and several nieces and nephews.



Claire was the matriarch of our family and we adored her. Strong and a bit stubborn, talented and opinionated, adventurous and a bit mischievous, observant and dare we say nosy, Claire was a unique and talented woman. She made an impact on people she met and had a special way of letting people know she cared about them.



She married George on July 3, 1943. They built their home on Gerrish Island Lane in Kittery Point, Maine, where Claire raised her children, nurtured her grandchildren, and inspired her great-grandchildren until she was 93 and moved to assisted living. She enjoyed hosting events and making others feel welcome in her home. It was the gathering place for generations of her family and the backdrop of so many cherished memories. Claire and George also built a year-round camp on Stearns Pond in Bridgeton, Maine, that was an oasis for themselves and family to retreat to and enjoy seasonal activities.



Claire and George were the proprietors of Chauncy Creek Lobster Pier from 1948 until 1984 when Claire and George retired and sold the business to their son. Claire was a jack-of-all-trades at the Pier. She ran a tight ship (three lobster boats were named after her), but also liked to have fun, allowing her grandchildren to jump off the roofs into the creek and grinning from ear to ear when her husband and son fired off the cannon. Her lobster rolls were a favorite among customers.



In retirement, Claire volunteered at the Portsmouth Hospital Guild where she took on an additional nurturing role for any hospital staff member or family member coming in to find that special item for their loved one who was currently hospitalized. She amassed her amazing Beanie Baby collection during this time, a collection that was appreciated by her family for years to come.



Claire had many interests in life. She enjoyed needlepoint and ceramics, hunting and snowmobiling, feeding the birds and tending to her rose bushes, making relish, playing cards (she was the Queen of Progressive Rummy), reading, and last but not least, jigsaw puzzles. She kept her mind sharp well into her nineties by doing a daily crossword puzzle and reciting the state capitals as she fell asleep. In her younger years, she loved to water ski and travel with family and friends. Claire's life was a life well lived.



The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Centre for caring for Claire during her final days and keeping her as comfortable as possible.



SERVICES: A family-only graveside service will be held on June 24. An event to celebrate Claire's life will be planned for a date in the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rice Public Library in Kittery, Maine. Care of the Spinney family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







