Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Dr. Claire Quintal

Dr. Claire Quintal Obituary
WORCESTER, Mass. - Dr. Claire Quintal, of Worcester, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in St. Vincent Hospital, two days after her 90th birthday following a brief decline in health.

SERVICES: Funeral services were private. Family and friends will gather in Claire's memory at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Claire Quintal Memorial Scholarship Fund at Anna Maria College, Paxton, Mass. To view a full obituary and leave condolences see www.ricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 12 to May 15, 2020
