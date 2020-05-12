|
|
WORCESTER, Mass. - Dr. Claire Quintal, of Worcester, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in St. Vincent Hospital, two days after her 90th birthday following a brief decline in health.
SERVICES: Funeral services were private. Family and friends will gather in Claire's memory at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Claire Quintal Memorial Scholarship Fund at Anna Maria College, Paxton, Mass. To view a full obituary and leave condolences see www.ricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 12 to May 15, 2020