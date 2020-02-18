Home

Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
Clara Morrisette
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church,
corner of Front and Lincoln Streets
Exeter, NH
Clara J. Morrisette

Clara J. Morrisette Obituary
EXETER - Clara J. Morrisette, 104, of Exeter, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital surrounded by her family.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 176, Exeter, NH 03833.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
